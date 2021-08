FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan's (BOJ) new board member Takako Masai attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan's (BOJ) new board member Takako Masai attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

August 23, 2021

TOKYO (Reuters) – BlackRock Japan said on Monday it was hiring former Bank of Japan policymaker Takako Masai as an external board member, effective Tuesday.

Masai served as the sole female member of the central bank’s nine-member board for five years until June.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara)