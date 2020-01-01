Trending

Black Lives Matter co-founder: ‘Defund the police’ is about reorganizing priorities

FILE – In this July 11, 2016, file photo, co-founder of Black Lives Matter Alicia Garza attends the arrivals at VH1’s Hip Hop Honors at David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center in New York. (Photo by Brad Barket/Invision/AP, File)

UPDATED 4:02 PM PT — Sunday, June 7, 2020

Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza has explained the movement’s “defund the police” campaign.

During a recent interview, Garza said the message is not to eliminate police departments, but to invest money in other resources necessary to African American communities.

She argued cities need to reorganize their priorities so people don’t have to protest during a global pandemic.

“What we do need is increased funding for housing, education, quality of life of communities who are over-policed and over-surveilled,” stated Garza. “You know, I heard Sen. Booker earlier say, ‘You know, it’s not a phrase I would use, but I agree with the content.’”

Garza believes a change to our practices will lead to a better quality of life for everyone.

Protesters rally Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Phoenix, demanding the Phoenix City Council defund the Phoenix Police Department. (AP Photo/Matt York)

