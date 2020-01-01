Black Lives Matter co-founder: ‘Defund the police’ is about reorganizing priorities

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:02 PM PT — Sunday, June 7, 2020

Black Lives Matter co-founder Alicia Garza has explained the movement’s “defund the police” campaign.

During a recent interview, Garza said the message is not to eliminate police departments, but to invest money in other resources necessary to African American communities.

She argued cities need to reorganize their priorities so people don’t have to protest during a global pandemic.

“What we do need is increased funding for housing, education, quality of life of communities who are over-policed and over-surveilled,” stated Garza. “You know, I heard Sen. Booker earlier say, ‘You know, it’s not a phrase I would use, but I agree with the content.’”

EXCLUSIVE on #MTP: Black Lives Matter Co-founder @aliciagarza explains the call to “Defund the Police.” #IfItsSunday “Why can’t we look at how it is that we reorganize our priorities so people don’t have to be in the streets during a national pandemic, a global pandemic.” pic.twitter.com/JUazC3is02 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) June 7, 2020

Garza believes a change to our practices will lead to a better quality of life for everyone.