Bitcoin rises back above $50,000



FILE PHOTO: A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

September 5, 2021

(Reuters) – Bitcoin rose 0.49% to $50,188.4 at 1004 GMT on Sunday, adding $245.24 to its previous close.

The world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency is up 81% from this year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 1.16% to $3,932.07 on Sunday, adding $44.97 to its previous close.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)