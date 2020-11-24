Bitcoin hits $19,000 for first time in three years, all-time high in sight

November 24, 2020

By Saikat Chatterjee

LONDON (Reuters) – Bitcoin hit $19,000 on Tuesday for the first time in nearly three years, homing in on its all-time high of just under $20,000.

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency was last up 3.2% at $18,958. Bitcoin has gained nearly 40% in November alone and is up around 160% this year.

Fuelling its gains have been demand for risk-on assets amid unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimulus, hunger for assets perceived as resistant to inflation, and expectations that cryptocurrencies would win mainstream acceptance.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Additional reporting by Tom Wilson; editing by Thyagaraju Adinarayan)