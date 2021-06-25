Bitcoin falls 8.5% to $31,700



FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) – Bitcoin dipped 8.51% to $31,699.83 at 22:04 GMT on Friday, losing $2,937.27 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is up 14.3% from the year’s low of $27,734 on Jan. 4.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dropped 7.37 % to $1,843.07 on Friday, losing $146.56 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)