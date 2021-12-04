Bitcoin falls 8.4% to $49,228.82



FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su FILE PHOTO: A representation of the virtual cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this picture illustration taken October 19, 2021. REUTERS/Edgar Su

(Reuters) – Bitcoin dropped 8.4% to $49,228.82 at 20:01 GMT on Saturday, losing $4,514.87 from its previous close.

Bitcoin, the world’s biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, is down 28.7% from the year’s high of $69,000 on Nov. 10.

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, dipped 2.69 % to $4,109.14 on Saturday, losing $113.66 from its previous close.

(Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)