Birth rate in mainland China in 2021 drops to record low

January 17, 2022

BEIJING (Reuters) – The birth rate in mainland China in 2021 dropped to a record low of 7.52 births per 1,000 people, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday.

The birth rate in 2020 was 8.52 births per 1,000 people.

There were 10.62 million births in 2021, official data also showed.

