Bipartisan Senate group reaches deal on gun reforms

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., speaks during a rally near Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, June 10, 2022, urging Congress to pass gun legislation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

UPDATED 12:30 PM PT – Sunday, June 12, 2022

The Senate group tasked with finding a bipartisan solution to gun violence reached a deal. In a joint statement on Sunday, the group, led by Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), said their plan aimed to save lives and protect the rights of law abiding gun owners.

The plan would allocate more funding for mental health services across states, school security and flags potential gun buyers who have criminal records.

“Our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law abiding Americans,” the 20 senators said in their statement. “We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law.” 

Additionally, purchasers under 21-years-old will go through an investigative period to review their mental health and juvenile records. The group hopes the general Senate body will adopt their proposal.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said he’d sign the bill as is.

