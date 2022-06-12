Bipartisan Senate group reaches deal on gun reforms

OAN NEWSROOM

June 12, 2022

The Senate group tasked with finding a bipartisan solution to gun violence reached a deal. In a joint statement on Sunday, the group, led by Senators John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), said their plan aimed to save lives and protect the rights of law abiding gun owners.

The plan would allocate more funding for mental health services across states, school security and flags potential gun buyers who have criminal records.

🚨NEWS: We have a deal. Today a bipartisan group of 20 Senators (10 D and 10 R) is announcing a breakthrough agreement on gun violence – the first in 30 years – that will save lives. I think you’ll be surprised at the scope of our framework. 1/ Here’s what it includes: — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 12, 2022

“Our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law abiding Americans,” the 20 senators said in their statement. “We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law.”

Additionally, purchasers under 21-years-old will go through an investigative period to review their mental health and juvenile records. The group hopes the general Senate body will adopt their proposal.

The tragedies in Uvalde and elsewhere cried out for action.



I worked closely with my colleagues to find an agreement to protect our communities from violence while also protecting law-abiding Texans’ right to bear arms.

https://t.co/BbHGz4ydqL — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 12, 2022

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said he’d sign the bill as is.