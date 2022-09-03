Bipartisan Reps Slam Joe Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:34 AM PT – Saturday, September 3, 2022

Representatives are not scaling back their criticism of Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

During a recent interview, Florida Representative and Green Beret Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) derided Biden for not keeping up on his promise to hold ISIS-K accountable for launching a suicide bombing attack outside the Kabul airport. Instead, Waltz lamented that the Biden administration has killed more civilians in Afghanistan than ISIS-K terrorists.

Meanwhile, Democrat Representative and retired Marine Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), pointed out that Biden also betrayed his promise to help the Afghans who worked alongside American troops.

The deal we made with our Afghan allies was that they could put their lives in our hands, that we would have their backs and get them out to safety if the time came. We have yet to live up to that promise. pic.twitter.com/NOeCC43AO9 — Seth Moulton (@sethmoulton) September 2, 2022

“Afghans, allies of ours, are stuck there (and) being hunted down by the Taliban as we speak,” Moulton stated.

Both Representatives seem to agree that the aftermath of the withdrawal is a slap in the face to US Veterans, our allies and to the American people.