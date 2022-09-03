Trending

Bipartisan Reps Slam Joe Biden’s Afghanistan Withdrawal

KORENGAL VALLEY, AFGHANISTAN - OCTOBER 27: U.S. soldiers board an Army Chinook transport helicopter after it brought fresh soldiers and supplies to the Korengal Outpost on October 27, 2008 in the Korengal Valley, Afghanistan. The military spends huge effort and money to fly in supplies to soldiers of the 1-26 Infantry based in the Korengal Valley, site of some of the fiercest fighting of the Afghan war. The unpaved road into the remote area is bad and will become more treacherous with the onset of winter. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:34 AM PT – Saturday, September 3, 2022

Representatives are not scaling back their criticism of Joe Biden’s handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

During a recent interview, Florida Representative and Green Beret Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) derided Biden for not keeping up on his promise to hold ISIS-K accountable for launching a suicide bombing attack outside the Kabul airport. Instead, Waltz lamented that the Biden administration has killed more civilians in Afghanistan than ISIS-K terrorists. 

Meanwhile, Democrat Representative and retired Marine Seth Moulton (D-Mass.), pointed out that Biden also betrayed his promise to help the Afghans who worked alongside American troops. 

“Afghans, allies of ours, are stuck there (and) being hunted down by the Taliban as we speak,” Moulton stated.

Both Representatives seem to agree that the aftermath of the withdrawal is a slap in the face to US Veterans, our allies and to the American people. 

