Binance U.S. CEO Brian Brooks resigns

FILE PHOTO: Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
August 6, 2021
(Reuters) – Binance U.S. Chief Executive Officer Brian Brooks said on Friday he had resigned from the role.
“Letting you all know that I have resigned as CEO of @BinanceUS. Despite differences over strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues much success. Exciting new things to come!,” Brooks said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)