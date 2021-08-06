Binance U.S. CEO Brian Brooks resigns



FILE PHOTO: Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration FILE PHOTO: Binance app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken, July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

August 6, 2021

(Reuters) – Binance U.S. Chief Executive Officer Brian Brooks said on Friday he had resigned from the role.

“Letting you all know that I have resigned as CEO of ⁦⁦@BinanceUS. Despite differences over strategic direction, I wish my former colleagues much success. Exciting new things to come!,” Brooks said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)