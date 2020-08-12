Billionaire Sumner Redstone dies at 97



FILE PHOTO: Media magnate Sumner Redstone arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Media magnate Sumner Redstone arrives at the 2011 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

August 12, 2020

(Reuters) – Billionaire Sumner Redstone, chairman and chief executive officer of National Amusements, has died at the age of 97, ViacomCBS said on Wednesday.

For nearly 30 years, Redstone led Viacom as executive chairman of the board following National Amusements Inc’s acquisition of a controlling stake in the company in 1987, ViacomCBS said.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)