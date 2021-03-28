Bill Maher calls out ‘wokeness’ in America’s schools

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:35 AM PT – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Left-wing talk show host Bill Maher continued his attacks on cancel culture, this time going after the “woke” culture of America’s teachers.

On Friday, Maher went on the record to say we used to live in a country where teachers were afraid of what parents thought. Now, parents are afraid to go against what schools are teaching their children, even if they disagree.

He went on to cite well known writers who raised concern over schools creating a generation of people who only think alike.

“There is this climate of fear that people are living in in schools. Fear of not being woke enough. Of not speaking woke enough,” Maher explained. “She says, ‘power in America comes from speaking woke.’ She quotes this math teacher who says, ‘I’m in a cult. Well, not exactly. It’s that the cult is all around me and I’m trying to save kids from becoming members.’ He sounds like a Scientology defector,” Maher added.

The talk show host said the shift in schools is massive and people shouldn’t be afraid to debate the issues.