Bill introduced to prevent President Trump from using disaster relief funds for border wall

OAN Newsroom

8:20 PM PT — Sun. Feb. 17, 2019

A bill has been introduced in congress to prevent President Trump from using disaster relief funds to build the border wall.

The legislation was proposed by a group senate democrats, including several 2020 presidential contenders.

If passed, the bill would block the White House from tapping into funds from the Department of Homeland Security, and Housing and Urban Development, as well as the Army Corps of Engineers.

This comes as the President signed the compromise deal last week which provides about $1.4-billion to build a border barrier. He then declared a national emergency to secure more funding for wall construction.

The White House has yet to respond to this bill.