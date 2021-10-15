Bill Clinton to remain in hospital overnight, his health is improving -spokesman



Hillary Clinton leaves after it was announced that former U.S. President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California, U.S. October 14, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson Hillary Clinton leaves after it was announced that former U.S. President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, California, U.S. October 14, 2021. REUTERS/David Swanson

(Reuters) – Former U.S. President Bill Clinton will remain in hospital overnight, his spokesman said on Twitter, adding that Clinton’s health indicators were “trending in the right direction.”

Clinton, 75, who left office in 2001, entered the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for a non-coronavirus infection.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese)