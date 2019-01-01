Big Pharma may televise drug cost after House green lights the move in effort to gain transparency

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:47 AM PT — Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Congress wants Big Pharma to go public with their pricing on drug products to help the public understand why costs are so high. The House passed the Public Disclosure of Drug Discounts Act unanimously on Monday, which would force drug makers to break down how it calculates costs and post it online.

The House passed H.R.2115 – Public Disclosure of Drug Discounts Act 403-0. — House Press Gallery (@HouseDailyPress) October 28, 2019

If passed, the newfound transparency would satisfy a key part of the Trump administration’s blueprint for fixing the nation’s health care system. Just this summer, the Trump administration spearheaded legislation requiring drug makers to also include price transparency in their television ads.

“Patients who are being pitched these medicines and being asked to go talk to their doctor about these drugs, that while they currently get the medical efficacy and safety concern information in the ADs, they’re not being told the price of the very medicine they’re being asked to have a discussion about,” explained Alex Azar, secretary of Health and Human Services.

Reports on high drug costs point the finger at pharmacy benefit managers, who act discretely as the middleman for the nation’s drug manufactures, health insurers and pharmaceutical companies. Health experts suggest the pharmacy benefit managers typically blur the lines on drug costs and production; therefore, making it almost impossible for patients, doctors or even pharmacists to determine who’s responsible for causing the hefty price tags.

The drug transparency bill brought attention to reports, and revealed three particular pharmacy benefit managers control almost 75 percent of the nation’s drug supply chain. With this in mind, lawmakers suggested Monday’s move is only the first step to finding a solution for the nation’s soaring drug prices.