Biden’s UN pick urges continued U.S. presence in Chinese-led panels

UPDATED 11:46 AM PT – Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Joe Biden has continued to draw criticism over his soft stance on China after his nominee to represent America at the United Nation failed to outline concrete steps to counter Beijing.

In her Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the U.S, would return to international organizations such as the World Health Organization.

“It means finding common ground and managing points of differentiation,” stated the new UN ambassador. “It means doing genuine, old fashioned people to people diplomacy.”

U.N. Ambassador Nominee Linda Thomas-Greenfield (@LindaT_G) delivers an opening statement at her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing. Full video here: https://t.co/gp3TzhX6pa pic.twitter.com/qUO7wl0L85 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 27, 2021

This comes despite concerns that these institutions were corrupted by China and a continued U.S. membership would legitimize the Chinese influence.

Republican senators have criticized Thomas-Greenfield for not reading their report on Chinese threats. They have also questioned her ability or intent to stand up to China with practical policies.

“In particular, we know China is working across the UN system to drive an authoritarian agenda that stands in opposition to the founding values of the institution American values,” Thomas-Greenfield stated. “Their success depends on our continued withdrawal. ”

The UN ambassador also faced criticism for her past praise of China.

