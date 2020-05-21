Biden’s presidential campaign raises $43.7 million in April



FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience because of the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Democratic U.S. presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during the 11th Democratic candidates debate of the 2020 U.S. presidential campaign, held in CNN's Washington studios without an audience because of the global coronavirus pandemic, in Washington, U.S., March 15, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

May 21, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden raised $43.7 million in April for his presidential campaign, according to a disclosure filed on Wednesday with the Federal Election Commission.

The funds gathered during April marks a decrease from March when the campaign raised $46.7 million.

(Reporting by Jason Lange in Washington and Grant Smith in New York; Editing by Himani Sarkar)