Biden’s old age has Democrats worried for 2024

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 1:27 PM PT – Tuesday, June 21 2022

A top House Democrat is already making contingency plans should Joe Biden decide not to run in the 2024 presidential election. While speaking to reporters Monday, House Democrat Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said his number one choice to replace Biden on the Democrat ticket would be Vice President Kamala Harris.

However, Clyburn went on to backpedal his position, while claiming “a Biden presidency is what America needs right now.” Nonetheless, he did admit Biden is at an advanced age and he may not be up for a second term.

Meanwhile, David Gergen, who served as an advisor to four presidents, reiterated his belief that Biden and Donald Trump should not run for president in 2024. Gergen added, Biden, who’s currently 79-years-old and Trump, who’s now 76, should “step back from these elections because of their age.”

“To take office, the most complex office in the world and most powerful office in the world, one where, you know, the president makes one mistake in judgment and there can be calamitous results,” he explained. “I think that someone who is in their 80s is not an appropriate person to be making those kind of decisions over a four-year period.”

Gergen went on to say that a president’s age and the challenges that come with it needs to be explored more fully by medical professionals.

“I just think it’s a mistake for either party to put forward people who are going to be essentially trying to run the country in their 80s,” he noted.

In the meantime, the Wall Street Journal recently reported that Democrat insiders are skeptical of a possible Biden run in 2024, but are reluctant to come forward and oust him. They said their concern lies with Biden’s age and spiraling approval rating as the Biden administration is overseeing record high inflation rates, gas and food prices.

Other reports have noted the large appetite for Republican policies as experts predict a red wave is coming this November. Polls have shown Americans want new leadership in the White House, one that puts the people first.