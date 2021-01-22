Biden’s new executive orders called far-left, hypocritical

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:45 PM PT – Saturday, January 23, 2021

The recent executive actions taken by Joe Biden are coming under immense scrutiny.

In a video posted to Twitter Friday, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla. took aim at Biden’s latest executive orders by accusing him of catering to a far-left agenda.

Rubio said Biden talks like a centrist, citing his constant talk of unity, but governs like someone from the far-left. The Florida lawmaker’s video came after Biden signed several executive orders since Inauguration Day.

In fact, within hours of taking the oath of office, Biden signed a total of 17 executive actions in a move to quickly undo the legacy of his predecessor.

Rubio further criticized Biden and said the Democrat’s decisions have already put thousands of Americans out of work, so far.

“At the stroke of a pen,” Rubio stated. “He literally put thousands upon thousands of hard-working, blue-collar union members out of work.”

Rubio’ added Biden’s agenda will not be good for the country, for working Americans, or their jobs.

So far Biden has talked like a centrist but governed from the radical left pic.twitter.com/wVnARR4dta — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 22, 2021

In the meantime, the Biden administration is seeking to expand access to abortion.

In a White House statement Friday, the administration threatened to codify current federal abortion laws. This would effectively allow for legal abortions, even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.

Despite Joe Biden’s efforts to protect abortion, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki professed Biden’s Catholic faith.

“Well, I think we’ll have more to say on The Mexico City Policy in the coming days,” Psaki said. “But I will just take the opportunity to remind all of you that he is a devout Catholic and somebody who attends church regularly.”

The Biden administration has also vowed to appoint federal judges that will advocate for similar legislation to Roe v. Wade.

Meanwhile, the GOP is calling out Joe Biden’s decision to have the U.S. rejoin the World Health Organization.

Biden's order to halt the US's exit from the corrupt World Health Org. was a poor decision. Some facts about the WHO:

—aided China in its attempt to downplay the coronavirus crisis

—backed the Chinese gov't when they falsely claimed human-to-human transition had not been proven — GOP (@GOP) January 22, 2021

In a tweet Friday, the Republican party claimed that halting the Trump administration’s earlier efforts was “a poor decision.”

The statement went on to allege the WHO downplayed the COVID-19 crisis and supported the Chinese government’s false claims that human-to-human transmission had not been proven.