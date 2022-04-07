Biden’s health comes into question after Harris staffer tests positive for COVID

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:46 AM PT – Thursday, April 7, 2022

Concerns surrounding President Joe Biden’s health have grown after his vice president’s staffer tested positive for COVID-19. On Wednesday, a White House spokesperson confirmed Kamala Harris’ communications director tested positive and that the staffer named Harris as a “close contact.”

Earlier this week, Harris attended multiple events with Biden, including their celebration of Obamacare. During a briefing on Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki snapped at a reporter who asked if Biden is fit to attend such crowded events.

“I think what the President is doing is following CDC protocols and models, that’s exactly what we would recommend the rest of the country do,” she stated. “That includes getting vaccinated, getting boosted, getting an extra booster if you are eligible as the President did just last week, and obviously taking any steps of precautions that the CDC recommends to keep yourself safe.”

As of April 4, 2022, national forecasts predict 400–4,300 new #COVID19 hospitalizations will likely be reported on April 29. More: https://t.co/Xys80ZGlxV. pic.twitter.com/V5AFTamRDw — CDC (@CDCgov) April 6, 2022

The White House later disclose that Biden tested negative for the virus on Monday and Harris will continue with her usual schedule.