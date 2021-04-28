Biden’s first 100 days promote Big Government

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:06 AM PT – Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office is not so much a test on his leadership, but more on how Big Government can influence American society. Ahead of Biden’s address to both chambers of Congress Wednesday, some Republicans worried he may make a case for strengthening the federal government.

“He (Biden) clearly believes that he can tax, spend and regulate our country into prosperity,” said Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.). “In terms of the regulatory environment he’s creating, he thinks that we should have a rule for everything.”

Biden’s supporters are hailing his first 100 days in office as Democrats passed his nearly $2 trillion stimulus package, which focused on increasing unemployment benefits, direct payments to Americans and funding for states to distribute vaccines. Meanwhile, it’s anticipated that Biden will spend another $3 trillion or more to bolster America’s infrastructure and education.

“This is a sloppy liberal wish list that would spend a lot and get very little in return,” stated Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “The far left has been bragging about all the social engineers and welfare spending that is stuffed into these proposals.”

Joe Biden’s first 100 days in office: – No unity

– Over 1 million energy jobs lost

– Closed Schools

– Open borders and the worst border crisis in our nation’s history pic.twitter.com/IuKStvBznf — Congresswoman Debbie Lesko (@RepDLesko) April 28, 2021

However, economists and Republican critics have argued Biden’s plan to pay for these programs by increasing the corporate tax rate will have an adverse affect on the U.S. economy. They said Biden’s increase will stifle private involvement in infrastructure by reducing the profitability of a new investment.

This would trickle down into the earnings of workers as the effects would hit their wages and retirement savings. Additionally, critics have argued Biden’s big spending will lead to runaway inflation rates.

Some economists and business leaders, including the late former Secretary of State George P. Schultz and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, said Biden could propose a carbon tax as a viable solution. Even officials in the administration believe growing the federal government while pushing businesses down aren’t effective solutions to the issues facing Americans.

In the meantime, Republican lawmakers along with moderate Democrats like Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) are trying to ground the Biden administration. They are vying for more targeted legislation when it comes to infrastructure and job creation. Additionally, they have urged Biden to extend a hand across the aisle in hopes to keep the balance of federalism intact.