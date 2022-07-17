Trending

Biden’s energy adviser: Gas prices below $4/gal.

Prices are displayed above the different grades of gasoline available to motorists, Thursday, May 27, 2021, near Cheyenne, Wyo. After a brief dip, gas prices in the U.S. are on the rise again, up 2.5 cents per gallon from last week to $3.09 per gallon, according to the travel and fuel price tracking app GasBuddy. On Monday, June 28, 2021 West Texas Intermediate crude fell $1.14 to $72.91 per barrel, but the price is still up 50% on the year. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

UPDATED 1:50 PM PT – Sunday, July 17, 2022

White House Energy Coordinator Amos Hochstein claimed Joe Biden has brought down the price of gas across the US. In an interview on Sunday, Hochstein said releasing oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve stopped the surge in fuel prices.

“I expect it to come down more towards $4,” said Hochstein. “We already have many gas stations around the country that are below $4.”

This despite Republican lawmakers pointing out that a lot of SPR oil has been exported to Europe and China without reaching American drivers. Hochstein also attempted to blame the war in Ukraine for surging gas prices.

Hochstein added that some major oil producers in the Middle East like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have spare capacity. He hinted that they could increase supply to the market.

“This is the fastest decline rate that we’ve seen against a major increase of oil prices during a war in Europe,” he voiced. “Where one of the parties in the war is the third largest producer in the world. So these are extraordinary circumstances. We’ve taken very tough measures to address them right away. Both of the American consumer but really for global economy, too.”

Over the past year, fuel prices across the US surged more than 60 percent. Economists said recent retreat in US gas prices happened due to fears of recession and the degradation of demand.

They claimed that Biden had nothing to do with it.

