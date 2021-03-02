Biden’s DHS secy. claims ‘no crisis’ at U.S.-Mexico border despite migrant surge

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:39 AM PT – Tuesday, March 2, 2021

Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary appears to be bluffing about the latest migrant crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border as the administration continues to dismantle President Trump’s strong immigration policies.

While speaking during a White House press briefing on Monday, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was asked by a reporter about the migrant crisis and seemed to ignore the question.

When asked if he believed their was a crisis at the southern border, Mayorkas responded with a “no” and shifted to note their was simply “a challenge at the border” that was being managed.

This comes as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials are reporting thousands of migrants are trying to cross into the U.S. while the border is being overrun by new caravans from Central America.

During his briefing, Secretary Mayorkas also failed to acknowledge human-smuggling at the border while suggesting alien minors could be legitimate refugees.

“We are not apprehending a 9-year-old child who’s come alone, who has traversed Mexico, whose parents, whose loving parents, had sent that child alone,” he stated. “We’re not expelling that 9-year-old child to Mexico when that child’s origin, country of origin, was Guatemala, Honduras or El Salvador.”

Critics have said “loving parents” do not send their children into crime ridden areas and have pointed to the documented cases of child exploitation and sex-trafficking in Northern Mexico.

According to reports, Customs and Border Protection expects roughly 13,000 unaccompanied children will attempt to illegally cross the border in May. This follows after a surge of child apprehensions recorded in February, which caused the Biden administration to open a facility in Texas.

Border officials said they need to prepare for potential border surges as the Biden administration continues to push for large scale immigration changes.