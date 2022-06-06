Biden’s Commerce Secy still blames Russia for inflation

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:39 AM PT – Monday, June 6, 2022

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has continued to try and shift blame for the inflation crisis sweeping the US. During an interview Sunday, Raimondo repeated a debunked claim that US inflation and high gas prices are the result of the latest Ukraine crisis.

“Americans are struggling with inflation,” she declared. “I don’t think anyone predicted Putin’s war in Ukraine or various other things that have happened that have been unexpected. I still think we will get inflation under control.”

However, US inflation was 7.5 percent in January 2022 during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has since risen to 8.3 percent.

“American’s are struggling with inflation, but I don’t think anyone predicted Putin’s war,” the secretary said.

Biden Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has no idea when — if ever — Americans can expect relief from high prices and inflation: "No one has a crystal ball." pic.twitter.com/Gxwyqf6zNA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 2, 2022

Raimondo insisted America’s economic problems are Russia’s fault.

