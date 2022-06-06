Trending

Biden’s Commerce Secy still blames Russia for inflation

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attends a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo attends a panel session at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. The annual meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from May 22 until May 26, 2022. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 8:39 AM PT – Monday, June 6, 2022

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has continued to try and shift blame for the inflation crisis sweeping the US. During an interview Sunday, Raimondo repeated a debunked claim that US inflation and high gas prices are the result of the latest Ukraine crisis.

“Americans are struggling with inflation,” she declared. “I don’t think anyone predicted Putin’s war in Ukraine or various other things that have happened that have been unexpected. I still think we will get inflation under control.”

However, US inflation was 7.5 percent in January 2022 during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has since risen to 8.3 percent.

“American’s are struggling with inflation, but I don’t think anyone predicted Putin’s war,” the secretary said. 

Raimondo insisted America’s economic problems are Russia’s fault.

MORE NEWS: Student Accused Of Harassment For Using Wrong Pronouns: Mother Of Accused Speaks Out

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE