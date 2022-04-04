Biden’s Chief of Staff claims economy is good amid runaway inflation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:48 AM PT – Monday, April 4, 2022

Biden administration Chief of Staff, Ron Klain claimed the “economy is good,” despite runaway inflation and surging fuel prices. In an interview on Sunday, he said Joe Biden has created millions of jobs and improved quality of life for millions of Americans.

“Thanks to the success President Biden has had in vaccinating over 225 million Americans, boosting over 100 million Americans, America’s back to work,” stated the White House official.

However, Republican lawmakers pointed out that shutting down and then reopening businesses is not the same as actually creating jobs. Meanwhile, the U.S. inflation rate accelerated to almost 8 percent in January and fuel costs have risen two-fold since Joe Biden took office.

“Gas prices are a problem, absolutely,”Klain admitted. “That’s why the President took the actions he took this week to release a million barrels a day from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves to tell the oil companies they either need to pump oil on the 9,000 permits they have or give them back for others to do that, to increase production here. Those things, we think, are going to bring down the price of a gasoline, relieve some of the pain at the pump.”

In remarks at the White House, Biden sought to blame oil companies and Putin for the pain at the pump millions are experiencing nationwide. However, he insisted his plan to tap the Strategic Reserves for six-months will lower prices “fairly significantly.”

In a recent statement, 4th President Donald Trump said his predecessor’s move is a “futile attempt to reduce oil and gasoline prices.” Trump then estimated that Biden will deplete the nation’s reserves, which he said his administration completely filled after decades of being mostly empty.

Meanwhile, Biden’s budget proposal for 2023 includes a further increase in taxes while oil prices are expected to rise due to his so-called green agenda.