Biden’s $1.9T stimulus plan faces criticism

UPDATED 4:34 PM PT – Saturday, January 16, 2021

Joe Biden’s massive COVID-19 stimulus proposal is already facing criticism. The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was introduced on Friday, includes $1,400 stimulus checks, expanded unemployment benefits and a federal minimum wage increase.

We have no time to waste when it comes to getting this virus under control and building our economy back better. Tune in as I announce my American Rescue Plan. https://t.co/4YAg0nhJMn — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 15, 2021

Economist Stephen Moore has deemed the expensive plan as a “Democrat wishlist.”

“This has nothing to do with the pandemic, it’s really the left’s kind of, playbook that they’ve wanted to pass for 30 years and they shoved it into a $1.9 trillion dollar bill,” Moore stated.

Moore also warned the proposal would place extra burdens on small businesses.

“Small businesses have been so hammered by the shutdowns,” Moore said. “We have 12 million Americans who are hired by the restaurant industry and they are facing a very tough time right now.”

Small business owners have expressed concern about the $15 minimum wage increase, saying it would force them to shutdown as they’re already struggling amid the pandemic.

Critics have said that the $350 billion for state and local governments is meant to bailout Democrat-led areas that have failed to shore up the economy.

Moore advised the best way to get the economy going is for governors to reopen their states.