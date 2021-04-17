Trending

Biden will not remove UN ambassador after white supremacy comments

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 18: US Vice-President Joe Biden looks on during a bilateral meeting between President Obama and President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine in the Oval Office of the White House September 18, 2014 in Washington, DC. The two leaders held a bilateral meeting to discuss a strategic aid package for Ukraine for its battle with pro Russian separatists. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 18: Joe Biden looked on in the Oval Office of the White House September 18, 2014 in Washington, DC.  (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:23 AM PT – Saturday, April 17, 2021

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Joe Biden has no plans to remove a United Nations ambassador after she claimed white supremacy is weaved into the fabric of America.

During a press briefing on Friday, Psaki said Biden will do nothing after Linda Thomas-Greenfield said “slavery weaved white supremacy into our founding documents and principles.”

Psaki went on to back up the claims, saying there is no question that there has been a history of institutional racism in this country.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki calls on a reporter during a press briefing in the White House in Washington, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki called on a reporter during a press briefing in the White House in Washington, Friday, April 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

 

She also cited the ambassador’s decades of experience in foreign service as one of Biden’s reasons to keep her.

“He is proud to have her in that position,” Psaki stated. “She is not only qualified, he believes she is exactly the right person in that role at this moment in time.”

A reporter said Thomas-Greenfield’s speech touched on similar themes to the anti-U.S. verbal attack by Chinese officials in Alaska last month.

