Biden will not remove UN ambassador after white supremacy comments

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:23 AM PT – Saturday, April 17, 2021

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Joe Biden has no plans to remove a United Nations ambassador after she claimed white supremacy is weaved into the fabric of America.

During a press briefing on Friday, Psaki said Biden will do nothing after Linda Thomas-Greenfield said “slavery weaved white supremacy into our founding documents and principles.”

Psaki went on to back up the claims, saying there is no question that there has been a history of institutional racism in this country.

She also cited the ambassador’s decades of experience in foreign service as one of Biden’s reasons to keep her.

“He is proud to have her in that position,” Psaki stated. “She is not only qualified, he believes she is exactly the right person in that role at this moment in time.”

A reporter said Thomas-Greenfield’s speech touched on similar themes to the anti-U.S. verbal attack by Chinese officials in Alaska last month.