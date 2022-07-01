Biden: We’ll stick with Ukraine for ‘as long as it takes’

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:50 AM PT – Friday, July 1, 2022

President Joe Biden reaffirmed America’s commitment to help Ukraine combat Russia’s invasion. He pledged another $800 million in security assistance to Ukraine. While wrapping up the NATO summit in Madrid on Thursday, Biden said the new package includes more ammunition and artillery and advanced air defense systems.

“The war could end tomorrow, by the way, if Russia stops its irrational behavior,” stated the President. “So, you know, when the war will end, you know I hope it ends sooner than later, but for it to end they have to be in a position where…the the Ukrainians have all that they can reasonably expect. We can reasonably expect to get to them in order to provide for provide for their physical security and their defenses.”

This came after Biden shared a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan while on his way to the summit in which he urged him to sign off on Finland and Sweden joining the NATO alliance.

President Biden participated in the NATO Summit, taking place in Madrid, Spain, where he met with Allied Heads of State and Government. pic.twitter.com/GWEJpcUv47 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) June 29, 2022

Leaders strengthened defense along the eastern flank as Biden announced a boost of US military presence in Europe in response to Russian threats. This includes adding a permanent army headquarters in Poland, sending new warships to Spain fighter jet squadrons to Britain and deploying additional troops to Romania as well as increasing rotational deployments in the Baltic states.

Biden assured the transatlantic alliance is stronger than ever before, but continued to blame Russia’s war on Ukraine for America’s rampant inflation.

“But the bottom line is ultimately the reason why gas prices are up is because of Russia, Russia, Russia, Russia,” said the President. “The reason why the food crisis exists is because of Russia. Russia not allowing grain to get out of Ukraine and so, that’s the that’s the way in which I think we should move. And I think it will have a positive impact on the price at the pump as well.”

-Canceled drilling leases

-Canceled pipelines

-Limited domestic production

-Imposed needless regulations

-Discouraged energy investments Gas prices aren't high because of the war in Ukraine. They're high because of Joe Biden! — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) June 29, 2022

In the meantime, as Biden returns to the White House, he’s scheduled to head to Saudi Arabia next month. While sending Americans into further turmoil, Biden said he will not directly ask the Saudi government to increase oil production, which could bring down the global price of energy.

