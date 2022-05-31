Trending

Biden welcomes far-left New Zealand prime minister at White House, says US wants to adopt her policies

President Joe Biden meets with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in the Oval Office of the White House, Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 1:28 PM PT – Tuesday, May 31, 2022

President Joe Biden welcomed New Zealand’s far-left Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, to the White House. During a meeting Tuesday, the two discussed gun control, so-called climate change and their support for the Ukraine government.

Ardern has been facing criticism at home for her stringent COVID lockdowns along with her failed ‘Zero-COVID’ policy that caused mass protests across New Zealand. Nonetheless, Biden said he and Ardern are on the same page and they share a similar political agenda.

We need your guidance…it’s a pleasure to see you in person,” Biden stated. “You understand that your leadership has taken on a critical role in this global stage and it really has. Galvanizing action on climate change, a global effort to confront violence and extremism online like after the Christchurch… I want to work with you on that effort.”

Biden and Ardern also agreed to work together on regulating technology companies, countering so-called white extremism and advancing the green agenda.

