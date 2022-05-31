Biden welcomes far-left New Zealand prime minister at White House, says US wants to adopt her policies

OAN NEWSROOM

President Joe Biden welcomed New Zealand’s far-left Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, to the White House. During a meeting Tuesday, the two discussed gun control, so-called climate change and their support for the Ukraine government.

Ardern has been facing criticism at home for her stringent COVID lockdowns along with her failed ‘Zero-COVID’ policy that caused mass protests across New Zealand. Nonetheless, Biden said he and Ardern are on the same page and they share a similar political agenda.

“We need your guidance…it’s a pleasure to see you in person,” Biden stated. “You understand that your leadership has taken on a critical role in this global stage and it really has. Galvanizing action on climate change, a global effort to confront violence and extremism online like after the Christchurch… I want to work with you on that effort.”

Biden and Ardern also agreed to work together on regulating technology companies, countering so-called white extremism and advancing the green agenda.