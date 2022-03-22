Biden watched portions of Supreme Court nominee hearings -White House



Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearing on her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's confirmation hearing on her nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Michael A. McCoy

March 22, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden watched portions of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate hearings and was struck by how well she struck down “conspiracy” theories about her background put forth by Republicans, White House spokesman Chris Meagher said on Tuesday.

