Biden, Warren open to considering each other as potential vice president

UPDATED 10:21 AM PT — Monday, December 9, 2019

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren both revealed they are open to naming the other as vice president should they win the democratic presidential nomination.

During a recent interview, Biden said he would consider adding Warren to his list of potential running mates. While the 2020 candidate named Warren specifically, he also said he’s reluctant to name anyone because it is presumptuous of him being that he has yet to be named the nominee.

Meanwhile, Sen. Elizabeth Warren also said she would be open to the idea in order to build a stronger democratic party.

“I’m open,” she stated. “It would be presumptuous of me to be talking about individuals, but I’m open to getting this right because that’s what we want to do.”

The two presidential hopefuls are set to appear alongside each other Thursday during the December debate in Los Angeles.