Biden warns of looming pandemic while promoting child vaccinations

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 7:29 AM PT – Wednesday, June 22 2022

As most of the country returns to normal, the Biden administration predicts another COVID-19 pandemic is on the horizon. The President recently promoted vaccines for infants while providing an ominous warning of what’s yet to come.

Joe Biden visited a Washington, D.C. vaccination clinic alongside White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ashish Jha to hail the latest FDA approved shots on Tuesday. Children aged six months to 5-years-old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer and Moderna doses.

Tune in as I deliver remarks on COVID-19 vaccines for children under five. https://t.co/3MWY8PGRnv — President Biden (@POTUS) June 21, 2022

During his speech, the President gave a stern warning against those who question the necessity of the vaccine for the age group.

“I know some parents might have questions, I encourage you to talk to a doctor after you make a plan to get your child vaccinated for your children over five years of age,” Biden stated. “For everyone else, get your shots, get your boosters. And let’s be clear, elected officials shouldn’t get in the way and make it more difficult for parents who want their children to be vaccinated.”

Biden’s remark was a thinly veiled jab at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) who has expressly said his state has no plan to distribute vaccines to children under the age of five.

Gov. Ron DeSAVAGE goes FULL-BLAST on Biden White House, legacy media over vaccines for BABIES pic.twitter.com/QVB6sMnozM — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 21, 2022

According to UNICEF, 0.4 percent of those infected with COVID under the age of 20 died from the virus with 42 percent of that figure being made up of children aged nine or younger.

Although most municipalities have returned to pre-COVID protocols, Biden asserted his administration still requires funding to fight the virus. When asked why, Biden warned the next plague may be just around the horizon.

“But we don’t just need more money for vaccines for children eventually, we need more money to plan for the second pandemic,” he asserted. “There’s going to be another pandemic, we have to think ahead. And that’s not something the last outfit did very well, that’s something we’ve been doing fairly well. That’s why we need the money.”

The next most prevalent virus in the news cycle, Monkeypox, has had less than 3,000 reported cases worldwide since early May.