Trending

Biden warns of looming pandemic while promoting child vaccinations

A vial of the new children's dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine (that will supply ten doses, once reconstituted) sits in the foreground as children play in a hospital room waiting to be able to receive the vaccine at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. - An expert panel unanimously recommended Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid vaccine for five- to 11-year-olds on November 2, the penultimate step in the process that will allow injections in young children to begin this week in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the top US public health agency, was expected to endorse that recommendation later in the day. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

A vial of a children’s dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine sits in the foreground as children play in a hospital room waiting to be able to receive the vaccine at Hartford Hospital in Hartford, Connecticut on November 2, 2021. (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 7:29 AM PT – Wednesday, June 22 2022

As most of the country returns to normal, the Biden administration predicts another COVID-19 pandemic is on the horizon. The President recently promoted vaccines for infants while providing an ominous warning of what’s yet to come.

Joe Biden visited a Washington, D.C. vaccination clinic alongside White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Ashish Jha to hail the latest FDA approved shots on Tuesday. Children aged six months to 5-years-old are now eligible to receive the Pfizer and Moderna doses.

During his speech, the President gave a stern warning against those who question the necessity of the vaccine for the age group.

“I know some parents might have questions, I encourage you to talk to a doctor after you make a plan to get your child vaccinated for your children over five years of age,” Biden stated. “For everyone else, get your shots, get your boosters. And let’s be clear, elected officials shouldn’t get in the way and make it more difficult for parents who want their children to be vaccinated.”

Biden’s remark was a thinly veiled jab at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) who has expressly said his state has no plan to distribute vaccines to children under the age of five.

According to UNICEF, 0.4 percent of those infected with COVID under the age of 20 died from the virus with 42 percent of that figure being made up of children aged nine or younger.

Although most municipalities have returned to pre-COVID protocols, Biden asserted his administration still requires funding to fight the virus. When asked why, Biden warned the next plague may be just around the horizon.

“But we don’t just need more money for vaccines for children eventually, we need more money to plan for the second pandemic,” he asserted. “There’s going to be another pandemic, we have to think ahead. And that’s not something the last outfit did very well, that’s something we’ve been doing fairly well. That’s why we need the money.”

The next most prevalent virus in the news cycle, Monkeypox, has had less than 3,000 reported cases worldwide since early May.

MORE NEWS: Biden: High Gas Prices ‘Good Opportunity’ For Renewable Energy

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE