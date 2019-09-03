Biden wants to eliminate magazines holding multiple bullets

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:34 AM PT — Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Former Vice President Joe Biden either made another gaffe or proposed the most extreme gun control policy to date. While speaking to reporters in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Monday, Biden responded to the recent shooting in West Texas. He said the violence needs to stop and called for not only an assault weapons ban, but a ban on magazines holding more than one bullet.

Critics have pointed out this would essentially result in the prohibition of all guns with the exception of single-shot muskets. In fact, the proposal is so extreme that many of his supporters believe the statement was just another gaffe.

“The idea that we don’t have elimination of assault-type weapons, magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them is absolutely mindless,” said Biden. “It is no violation of the Second Amendment, it’s just a bow to the special interest of the gun manufacturers and the NRA

Most firearms today hold more than one bullet. Even gun control advocates are pushing for a ban on magazines holding 10 bullets or more, prompting allegations Biden was — once again — misspeaking.