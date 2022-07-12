Biden wants assault weapons ban, legislation making gun owners liable for not securing firearm

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 1:04 PM PT – Tuesday, July 12, 2022

The White House held an event touting its efforts to significantly tighten gun control laws. President Joe Biden celebrated increased restrictions on the Second Amendment while signing bipartisan legislation, which narrowly passed through Congress

While speaking on the White House Lawn on Monday, Biden praised his signing of a gun control bill, which tightens background checks for anyone under the age of 21. The move came after the US recently bore witness to mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.

“This new law requiring requires young people under 21 to go into enhanced background checks before purchasing a gun,” Biden stated. “How many more mass shootings do we have to see where a shooter is 17, 18-years-old and able to get his hands on a weapon and go on a killing spree? You know, it closes the so-called boyfriend loophole.”

Additionally, he claimed to be a supporter of the Second Amendment, despite making past statements about the amendment not being absolute. Biden also justified his actions by citing a report from the CDC, saying gun violence is the leading cause of death for children in the US. Critics have pointed out flaws in the assessment, noting it doesn’t discriminate between different age groups

https://twitter.com/POTUS/status/1546665940879900674

Biden then went on to encourage an assault weapons ban while also calling on Congress to pass legislation making gun owners liable if they don’t secure their firearms in their homes.

“I’m not going to stop until we do it,” he stated. “We should have safe storage laws requiring personal liability for not locking up your gun…responsible gun owners agree no one else should have access to it. So lock it up. Have trigger locks. And if you don’t and something bad happens, you should be held responsible.”