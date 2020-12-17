Biden vows to punish those behind hack against U.S. government

December 17, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President-Elect Joe Biden said Thursday that a recently uncovered far-reaching cybersecurity breach against the U.S. government was a matter of “great concern” and vowed swift action in response once he takes office next month.

Biden, who will become president on Jan. 20, said his team will make the breach a top priority and would impose “substantial costs” on parties responsible for such cyberattacks.

“Our adversaries should know that, as President, I will not stand idly by in the face of cyber assaults on our nation,” he said in a statement.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; editing by Susan Heavey)