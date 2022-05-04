Biden voted to overturn Roe v. Wade in 1982

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:22 AM PT – Wednesday, May 4, 2022

President Joe Biden’s recent support for Roe v. Wade appears to contradict his past actions A resurfaced report by the New York Times reveals the Democrat voted to overturn Roe v. Wade back in 1982.

According to the National Review, citing a New York Times article from 2019, Biden proposed a constitutional amendment in 1982 that would allow individual states to set their own abortion policies. Additionally, a 1994 letter by then-Senator Biden stated he had voted to defund abortion on 50 separate cases.

This comes in direct contradiction to Biden’s statement Tuesday in which he criticized the Supreme Court over reports it may overturn Roe v. Wade.

“Look, the idea that, it concerns me a great deal, that we’re going to after 50 years decide a woman does not have a right to choose within the limits of of the Supreme Court decision case,” he stated.

According to reports, Biden’s latest statement comes in direct contradiction to his past actions on the matter. This comes as lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are divided on the decision. One America’s Cynthia Kaui has more.