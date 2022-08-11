Trending

Biden vacations with Hunter as conservatives call out federal govt. for double standards

President Joe Biden, center, waves as he is joined by, from left, son Hunter Biden, grandson Beau Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen, as they stand at the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. They are heading to South Carolina for a week-long vacation on Kiawah Island. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden, center, waves as he is joined by, from left, son Hunter Biden, grandson Beau Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and daughter-in-law Melissa Cohen, as they stand at the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. They are heading to South Carolina for a week-long vacation on Kiawah Island. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

OAN Newsroom
Updated 2:05 PM PT – Thursday, August 11, 2022

The Biden’s took off for South Carolina on Air Force One on Wednesday amid an ongoing federal investigation into Hunter’s finances and foreign business dealings. While President Joe Biden vacationed with his son, GOP lawmakers raised concerns about the federal government’s treatment of prominent Democrats compared to his predecessor.

Biden’s vacation comes as conservatives decry the administration for double standards following the recent raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was among those denouncing the disparity. He asserted that people like Hunter Biden are treated far more favorably than the President’s political opponents.

MORE NEWS: Trump Attorney: FBI Did Not Allow Us To Watch Raid

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE