Biden vacations with Hunter as conservatives call out federal govt. for double standards

Updated 2:05 PM PT – Thursday, August 11, 2022

The Biden’s took off for South Carolina on Air Force One on Wednesday amid an ongoing federal investigation into Hunter’s finances and foreign business dealings. While President Joe Biden vacationed with his son, GOP lawmakers raised concerns about the federal government’s treatment of prominent Democrats compared to his predecessor.

Just days after returning from a beach vacation in Delaware, Joe Biden (and Hunter) jet off for a weeklong beach vacation in South Carolina. pic.twitter.com/VjnHkbxfX6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 10, 2022

Biden’s vacation comes as conservatives decry the administration for double standards following the recent raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was among those denouncing the disparity. He asserted that people like Hunter Biden are treated far more favorably than the President’s political opponents.

The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) August 9, 2022

