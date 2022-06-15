Trending

Biden urges oil companies to ramp up production, slams profit margins

President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House after stepping off Marine One, Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Washington. Biden is returning to Washington after speaking at the AFL-CIO convention in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

OAN NEWSROOM
UPDATED 9:55 AM PT – Wednesday, June 15, 2022

President Joe Biden has urged several top oil companies to ramp up production while taking aim at refiners for high profits amid soaring gas prices. In a letter to Exonn Mobil, Chevron and five other firms Wednesday, he said the companies must take immediate action to increase the gas and diesel supply.

The President said refiners historically high profit margins are worsening the intense financial pain the American people are feeling. These remarks came after Biden recently accused oil companies of purposefully curbing supply to raise prices.

“Exxon made more money than God this year,” asserted the President. “Any by the way, nothing’s changed. One thing I want to say about the oil companies, they talk about how they have 9,000 permits to drill. They’re not drilling. Why aren’t they drilling? Because they make more money not producing more oil. The price goes up.”

Biden also informed the companies the federal government is prepared to use all tools and emergency authorities to increase capacity as well as output in the near term.

