Biden urges Americans to mask indoors, says Omicron to appear ‘sooner or later’ in U.S.



U.S. President Joe Biden removes his mask to deliver an update on the Omicron variant at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque U.S. President Joe Biden removes his mask to deliver an update on the Omicron variant at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

November 29, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden urged Americans to wear masks indoors and in public places, as the administration braces for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron to appear in the country.

“Sooner or later we are going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States,” Biden said. “Please wear your mask when you’re indoors, in public settings around other people.”

(Reporting by Alex Alper)