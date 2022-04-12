Trending

Biden unveils strict gun control laws

President Joe Biden holds pieces of a 9mm pistol as he speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022. Biden announced a final version of the administration’s ghost gun rule, which comes with the White House and the Justice Department under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:57 AM PT – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The Biden administration unveiled a stricter crackdown on ghost guns while changing the definition of a firearm under federal law. While standing on the lawn of the Rose Garden, President Joe Biden announced the banning of unlicensed kits used to create the untraceable weapons.

The new rule also includes a ban on the so-called Buy Build Shoot kits, which people can purchase online or at a store and assemble within 30-minutes. As a result, commercial manufacturers will be required to include a serial number on each kit and run a background check on the person prior to a sale.

Critics were quick to dismiss the rule while claiming “the Constitution does not authorize the federal government to prevent a person from making their own firearm.” In railing against ghost guns, Biden showcased how easy it is to assemble one.

The move will also mandate licensed firearm dealers to keep records of sales until their businesses close, which they are then required to report to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Previously, dealers were allowed to discard the documents.

The NRA slammed Biden’s plan, saying the administration is not “truly sincere” on fighting violent crimes until criminals are put behind bars. Meanwhile, Biden defended the idea that the regulation is “extreme.”

Additionally, Second Amendment advocates suggested lenient, soft-on-crime Democrat policies are the reason for violent offenses, not the gun. This comes as NYPD statistics found ghost guns make up a small percentage of overall guns used for crime.

