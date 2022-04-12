Biden unveils strict gun control laws

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:57 AM PT – Tuesday, April 12, 2022

The Biden administration unveiled a stricter crackdown on ghost guns while changing the definition of a firearm under federal law. While standing on the lawn of the Rose Garden, President Joe Biden announced the banning of unlicensed kits used to create the untraceable weapons.

The new rule also includes a ban on the so-called Buy Build Shoot kits, which people can purchase online or at a store and assemble within 30-minutes. As a result, commercial manufacturers will be required to include a serial number on each kit and run a background check on the person prior to a sale.

Critics were quick to dismiss the rule while claiming “the Constitution does not authorize the federal government to prevent a person from making their own firearm.” In railing against ghost guns, Biden showcased how easy it is to assemble one.

‘If you buy a couch you have to assemble, it’s still a couch’ — Pres. Biden made this comparison on Monday to show the kits people can purchase in the U.S. to build their own gun at home pic.twitter.com/gZibIhB09u — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 12, 2022

The move will also mandate licensed firearm dealers to keep records of sales until their businesses close, which they are then required to report to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Previously, dealers were allowed to discard the documents.

The NRA slammed Biden’s plan, saying the administration is not “truly sincere” on fighting violent crimes until criminals are put behind bars. Meanwhile, Biden defended the idea that the regulation is “extreme.”

President Biden announces new regulations for “ghost guns,” which people can order online and assemble at home in 30 minutes: “The NRA called this rule extreme … Is it extreme to protect police officers? Extreme to protect our children?” pic.twitter.com/7gAtau9WXw — The Recount (@therecount) April 11, 2022

Additionally, Second Amendment advocates suggested lenient, soft-on-crime Democrat policies are the reason for violent offenses, not the gun. This comes as NYPD statistics found ghost guns make up a small percentage of overall guns used for crime.