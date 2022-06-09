Biden tries to lead Western Hemisphere on economy, migration

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 9:39 AM PT – Thursday, June 9, 2022

The Biden administration attempted to solve economic and migration woes with the country’s neighbors. Joe Biden promoted his economic policies to the Western Hemisphere as inflation crippled America’s middle class. While speaking at the Summit of the America’s in Los Angeles Wednesday, he took a swipe at the tax cuts of the Trump administration.

“What’s true in the United States is true in every country,” Biden said. “Trickle-down economics does not work. When we invest in strengthening workers and the middle class, the poor have a ladder up and those at the top do just fine. That’s how we can increase opportunity and decrease the persistent inequity.”

I’m on my way to Los Angeles to host the Ninth Summit of the Americas. I look forward to working with leaders from across the Western Hemisphere to strengthen our bonds and to address our core challenges — from economic prosperity and climate change to migration and COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/bDndE5gwDo — President Biden (@POTUS) June 8, 2022

Since the beginning of the year the Biden economy has not seen year-on-year inflation rates dip below 7 percent. Despite his calls to address inequity, a recent report from Bank of America found such inflation disproportionately affected people of color and rural communities.

In the face of such numbers, the president vowed to increase supply chains and trade throughout the America’s. He also addressed the northward migration taking place in the hemisphere. The Democrat teased a cooperative migration plan with the summit’s participants, as his administration tries to scrap the Trump-era Remain in Mexico policy and Title 42.

“We’ll also come together to launch the Los Angeles declaration,” he declared. “A ground breaking integrated new approach to managing migration and sharing responsibility across the hemisphere. The declaration represents a mutual commitment to invest in regional solutions that enhance stability, increase opportunities for safe and orderly migration through the region.”

Biden’s remarks on immigration arose from a caravan of up to 15,000 people who are currently sneaking their way through Mexico towards the southern border. Leaders of Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras were not present, despite being the source of 90 percent of America’s migration flow.

Brazil and Argentina’s Head of State threatened to skip the conference until they were granted bilateral meetings with US officials. While trying to put on a brave face to America’s neighbors, Biden lamented to reporters about his negative press coverage regarding the economy and foreign policy aboard Air Force One.