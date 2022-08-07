Biden travels to Delaware following 2nd negative test

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:00 AM PT – Sunday, August 7, 2022

Joe Biden headed to the beach following his second negative test of COVID-19. According to reports Sunday, Biden decided to travel to his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

“I’m feeling good,” Biden said before boarding Marine One outside the White House.

.⁦@POTUS⁩ arrives in Delaware for reunion with ⁦@FLOTUS⁩ after his recovery from COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/FxaAdzdgAy — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) August 7, 2022

He tested positive on July 21 and had two negative tests July 26 and July 27. Biden tested positive again on July 30, but tested negative Saturday and today. According to his doctor, Biden’s vital signs remained normal throughout his infection, but he his symptoms included a runny nose, cough, sore throat and body aches.

Biden caught a rare rebound case of COVID-19 on July 30, forcing him to isolate again. He occasionally gave speeches from a White House balcony, such as when he marked the killing of an Al Qaeda leader or a strong jobs report.

In the meantime, Biden is expected to make his first official public appearance in Kentucky on Monday to assess the damage of severe flooding devastating the state.

Biden is fully vaccinated and twice boosted.