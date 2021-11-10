Trending

Biden to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at the Port of Baltimore
U.S. President Joe Biden is greeted by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Rep. Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), upon his arrival at the Port of Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

November 10, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will sign a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday at a ceremony that will include members of Congress who helped write the legislation, the White House said on Wednesday.

The House of Representatives passed the $1 trillion package of highway, broadband and other infrastructure improvements last week. It was passed by the Senate in August.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

