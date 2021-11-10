Biden to sign $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Monday



U.S. President Joe Biden is greeted by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Rep. Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), upon his arrival at the Port of Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein U.S. President Joe Biden is greeted by Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Rep. Kweisi Mfume (MD-07), upon his arrival at the Port of Baltimore, Maryland, U.S., November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

November 10, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will sign a bipartisan infrastructure bill on Monday at a ceremony that will include members of Congress who helped write the legislation, the White House said on Wednesday.

The House of Representatives passed the $1 trillion package of highway, broadband and other infrastructure improvements last week. It was passed by the Senate in August.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tim Ahmann)