Biden to meet with Manchin, Sinema to discuss spending bill -Washington Post



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks at Mather Airport, California, U.S., September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden gives remarks at Mather Airport, California, U.S., September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

September 15, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will meet separately with moderate Democratic U.S. senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema on Wednesday to discuss Democrats’ reconciliation spending bill, a Washington Post reporter said on Twitter, citing an unidentified source familiar with the matter.

An NBC reporter separately said NBC News had also confirmed the planned meeting.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)