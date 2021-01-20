Biden to focus on domestic terror, possibly targeting Trump supporters

OAN Newsroom

Joe Biden’s national security team will reportedly take actions against domestic extremism in the wake of the Capitol Hill demonstrations as well as ongoing threats to Washington, D.C. and state capitol buildings.

According to reports this week, Biden transition officials and his incoming national security team are seeking to shift government resources for counter-terrorism to fight domestic threats.

During Senate confirmation hearings Tuesday, Biden’s nominee for director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, said she would draft a public report of the conspiracy theory QAnon, which has been labeled by the mainstream media as a “cult” and part of the fuel that led to the January 6 violence.

If she is confirmed as the nation’s top intelligence chief, Haines promised to work with federal law enforcement agencies conducting these political probes.

“Obviously the Intelligence Community is not in the lead in managing these events,” she stated. “It’s the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, but the Intelligence Community I hope will have an important role in supporting their work and ultimately in particular looking at any connections there are between folks in the United States and externally foreign.”

This new Biden terror agenda is being slammed by conservatives who fear this is an effort to target the Trump base.

The mainstream media has already amplified this narrative as former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe claimed on CNN that pro-Trump supporters have been radicalized by President Trump. He went as far as comparing them to ISIS militants.

“They’ve clearly been radicalized and it explodes in an orgy of violence and mayhem,” said McCabe. “And just insanity…it has all the hallmarks of a riot of extremists.”

Former Trump campaign adviser Mercedes Schlapp issued a warning about McCabe’s comments on Twitter Monday. She fired back, noting this is where the left is going next.

This is where the Left is going next. Trump supporters = ISIS. The irresponsibility of the Left is appalling and will cause further division. https://t.co/047uRvnHjQ — Mercedes Schlapp (@mercedesschlapp) January 18, 2021

Schlapp went on to say the irresponsibility of the left is appalling and will cause further division.