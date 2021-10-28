Biden to announce Democratic agreement on social spending plan -WaPo



FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks to promote his infrastructure spending proposals during a visit to the Flatirons Campus Laboratories and Offices of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), in Arvada, Colorado, U.S. September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden makes remarks to promote his infrastructure spending proposals during a visit to the Flatirons Campus Laboratories and Offices of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), in Arvada, Colorado, U.S. September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

October 28, 2021

(Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden plans to announce on Thursday that Democrats have agreed on a revised framework for his social spending plan that he expects will gain the support of all Democrats, The Washington Post reported.

(Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)