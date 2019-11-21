Biden: To address domestic violence, we have to keep ‘punching at it’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:47 AM PT — Thursday, November 21, 2019

Joe Biden is receiving backlash after he said the way to solve domestic violence is by “punching” it. During the Democrat debate Wednesday, Biden discussed how he would approach domestic violence if he were elected, but didn’t realize why the audience laughed when he said he would “punch at it.”

Prior to this, Biden talked about initiatives regarding domestic abuse and how to overcome it on college campuses. However, his repeated statement of “punching at” domestic violence along with punching gestures with his hand are what drew the audience’s attention.

BIDEN ON ADDRESSING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: "We have to keep punching at it, & punching at it, & punching at it." “No. I really mean it!”#DemocraticDebate pic.twitter.com/WOamYa9sWn — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 21, 2019

This comes amid a slew of gaffes from the former vice president, including his email sent out to supporters to reflect on the most recent debate before it even happened.

Meanwhile, President Trump’s campaign said the fifth Democrat debate shows the Democrat party is working to remove the president from office at any cost. In a statement Wednesday, campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said the 2020 candidates are “short on solutions and heavy on their unhealthy obsession with taking down the president with an illegitimate coup.”

She went on to say the Democrats know they cannot beat the president’s record-breaking economy, criminal justice reform, and historic trade deals at the ballot box. Therefore, they are attempting to defeat him in the halls of Congress.