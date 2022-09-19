Biden: The COVID-19 pandemic is over

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:35 AM PT –Monday, September 19, 2022

Joe Biden has declared that the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

During a CBS News 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, Biden affirmed it might be time to move on. The Democrat said the country should continue still exercise caution with COVID-19 and that work still needs to be done in order to get the virus under control.

The World Health Organization (WHO) still designates the virus as a ‘public health emergency of international concern.’

While Biden was attending a car show in Detroit, Michigan, he talked to a 60 Minutes reporter and made it clear that people were not masked and were living normally.

Joe Biden in Detroit, with 60 Minutes: "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over." pic.twitter.com/zkgSwJ79Wf — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 19, 2022

“The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID, we’re still doing a lot of work on it, but the pandemic is over. If you notice, no one is wearing masks, everyone seems to be in pretty good shape and so I think it’s changing and I think this is a perfect example of it.”

Despite Biden’s recent remarks, last month the White House extended the public health emergency declaration for COVID-19 through October 13th. The Biden administration is continuing its policy on vaccine mandates.

MORE NEWS: Judge Approves Trump Pick For Special Master