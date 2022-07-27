Biden tests negative for COVID-19, cleared to end isolation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:38 AM PT – Wednesday, July 27, 2022

The White House announces President Joe Biden has tested negative for COIVD-19 and his symptoms are almost completely resolved. In a statement Wednesday, Physician to the President Kevin O’Connor said Biden will no longer be subject to isolation after testing negative last night and again Wednesday morning

During a press conference from the Rose Garden Wednesday, the President thanked his medical staff and said he’s looking forward to returning to work in person. According to O’Connor, the President completed his five-day treatment of Paxlovid.

President Biden: "I've just tested negative for COVID-19 after isolating for five days." pic.twitter.com/dl5njn0JzJ — CSPAN (@cspan) July 27, 2022

Biden will be tested frequently over the next few days to ensure he does not become re-infected. White House Chief Medical Adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci has praised his Paxlovid regimen as he said it gave him a relatively mild disease. He has been recommending Americans get another booster shot for the latest variant of COVID-19.

