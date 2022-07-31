Biden test positive for ‘rebound’ COVID-19

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Sunday, July 31, 2022

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 a second time. His physician doctor Kevin O’Connor confirmed Biden tested positive Saturday, after testing negative over the last few days. He described this a rebound case as he previously tested positive on July 21. Biden reportedly has not seen a re-emergence of symptoms and will not be restarting any kind of treatment, but he will be heading back to isolation.

Folks, today I tested positive for COVID again. This happens with a small minority of folks. I’ve got no symptoms but I am going to isolate for the safety of everyone around me. I’m still at work, and will be back on the road soon. — President Biden (@POTUS) July 30, 2022

He canceled plans to travel to his home in Delaware Sunday and to Michigan where he was expected on Tuesday to tout the recently passed bill aimed at boosting US semiconductor production, the White House said Saturday. First lady Jill Biden remains in Delaware where she has been since the President first tested positive. She has not been back to the White House.

O’Connor had previously warned of the potential for a “rebound” in positive test results, a phenomenon among a small percentage of patients who like Biden used the anti-viral medication Paxlovid as part of their treatment. Paxlovid is an at-home anti-viral therapy for those at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

A study published in June that has not yet been peer-reviewed found that of 13,644 adults, about five percent tested positive again within 30 days and six percent experienced symptoms again.

Biden is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

