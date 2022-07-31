Trending

Biden test positive for 'rebound' COVID-19

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the economy during a meeting with CEOs in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022. Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Saturday, July 30, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation, the White House said, in a rare case of “rebound” following treatment with an anti-viral drug. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

FILE – President Joe Biden speaks about the economy during a meeting with CEOs in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in Washington, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 a second time. His physician doctor Kevin O’Connor confirmed Biden tested positive Saturday, after testing negative over the last few days. He described this a rebound case as he previously tested positive on July 21. Biden reportedly has not seen a re-emergence of symptoms and will not be restarting any kind of treatment, but he will be heading back to isolation.

He canceled plans to travel to his home in Delaware Sunday and to Michigan where he was expected on Tuesday to tout the recently passed bill aimed at boosting US semiconductor production, the White House said Saturday. First lady Jill Biden remains in Delaware where she has been since the President first tested positive. She has not been back to the White House.

O’Connor had previously warned of the potential for a “rebound” in positive test results, a phenomenon among a small percentage of patients who like Biden used the anti-viral medication Paxlovid as part of their treatment. Paxlovid is an at-home anti-viral therapy for those at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

A study published in June that has not yet been peer-reviewed found that of 13,644 adults, about five percent tested positive again within 30 days and six percent experienced symptoms again.

Biden is fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

